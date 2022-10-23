Arizona State Retirement System Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

