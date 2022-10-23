Arizona State Retirement System Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $3,885,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of XNCR opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 0.60. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

