Arizona State Retirement System Has $415,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.