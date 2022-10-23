Arizona State Retirement System Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

