Arizona State Retirement System Has $439,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,762,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $23,354,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

