Arizona State Retirement System Has $440,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

