Arizona State Retirement System Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.