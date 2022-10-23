Arizona State Retirement System Has $457,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

