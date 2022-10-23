Arizona State Retirement System Has $486,000 Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $12,591,000.

In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

