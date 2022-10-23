Arizona State Retirement System Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.