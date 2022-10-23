Arizona State Retirement System Has $510,000 Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 26.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 416,146 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

