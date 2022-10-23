Arizona State Retirement System Has $520,000 Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of PD stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

