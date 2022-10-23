Arizona State Retirement System Has $529,000 Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.