Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Arvinas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Arvinas by 421.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 114,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $44.01 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

