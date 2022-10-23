Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

