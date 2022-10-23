Arizona State Retirement System Invests $516,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Enviva by 3,181.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 235,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 228,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 436.14%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

