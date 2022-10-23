Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,405,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1,907.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 352,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

