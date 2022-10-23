Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.45.

NYSE EDR opened at 21.56 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.