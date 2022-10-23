Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,102 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Sunday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

GCP stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

