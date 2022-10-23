Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 126 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $213.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

