Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,489 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

