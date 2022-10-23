Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 618 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 1.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

