Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 583,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

