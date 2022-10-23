Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,554 shares of company stock worth $3,404,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.