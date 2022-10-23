Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,032,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

