Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in nCino by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 10.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 32.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,257 shares of company stock valued at $915,884. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.