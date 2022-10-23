Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schrödinger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 20.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

