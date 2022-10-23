Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

