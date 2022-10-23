Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 198,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,783,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

