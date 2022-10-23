Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

