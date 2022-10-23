Arizona State Retirement System Sells 246 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $73.49 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

