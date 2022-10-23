Arizona State Retirement System Sells 477 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.83 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

