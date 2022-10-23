Arizona State Retirement System Sells 545 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of LRN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
