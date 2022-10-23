Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GitLab Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.00 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -31.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
