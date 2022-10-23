Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE PRM opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
