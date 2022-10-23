ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,792 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $54.68.

