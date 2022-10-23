Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

