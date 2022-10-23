Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AHT opened at $7.78 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.