Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

