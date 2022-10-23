Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $897,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.3 %

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

