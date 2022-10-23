Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,540 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.