Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

