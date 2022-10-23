Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.