Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $619,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $60,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $3,263,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $8,340,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 62.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

