Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 651.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 162,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75,811 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $98,411. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

