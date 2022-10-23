Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

