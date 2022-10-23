Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 275.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 669,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $40.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.