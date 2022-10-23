Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

