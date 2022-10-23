Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,812 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

