Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 391 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

GE stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

